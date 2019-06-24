Am Happy At D-Black’s Black Avenue Muzik– Sefa

Sefa

Sefa, a signee of D-Black’s Black Avenue Muzik (BAM), has opened up about her label mates who have exited the BAM label, saying she has no cause to worry.

Speaking with NEWS-ONE on Friday, she disclosed that she is currently happy at the label.

The talented songstress, who joined BAM over a year ago, and another young talent Mz Forson are currently the only artistes left at BAM.

This was after four artistes‒ including Wisa Greid, DahLin Gage and Freda Rhymes‒ announced their exit from the record label weeks ago.

The artistes didn’t state their reasons for the exit, but D-Black said at a press conference on Friday that it’s a mutual decision to part ways with the four artistes.

According to Sefa, everyone has the right in life to follow which direction they deem fit. There is, therefore, no absolute reason she should be worried when other signees decide to pursue different paths.

“My ex-label mates are very strong people and I know they have passion for me. Wherever they go you can see the music in them. I don’t know the reason why they left and I am sure they have their own reasons, but as long as I know they are not giving up their dreams that is what makes me happy because they really have amazing talents. It’s their passion; they eat and breathe music. So, that’s my main concern,” she explained.

“I don’t where God wants me to be the next two years or one year but then anything that happens God knows best,” she added.

Sefa is currently one of the youngest talented female artistes around. Music has always been her passion, and she has been around for a year now. She has a song with Jupiter titled ‘Marry Me’, ‘Pepper’ featuring Bisa K Dei, ‘Odo Yewu’ and ‘Shuga’ featuring Dope Nation. She is set to release a video for ‘Shuga’ very soon.

Sefa hails from the Volta Region and is a former student of Ola Girls’ Senior High School and Accra Technical University.

“I actually wanted to do music and I also have a thought of becoming an airhostess. But when I was growing up, I was really big, so somebody told me that I am too fat to be an airhostess. So, I changed my mind to do business until when my mother started pushing me to start singing in front of the congregation,” she stated.