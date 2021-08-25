AMA Has Automated System for Revenue Collection – Mayor

The Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, has disclosed that the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has automated its system for revenue collection.

According to him, the Assembly was able to automat its revenue collection system through the use of point-of-sale device that are seamlessly integrated with back-end data base and allow for better monitoring supervision and reporting of the revenues collected.

“Due to the high incidents of communicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases as reported by the Metropolitan Public Health Department, largely due to the quality of air we breathe in the city, the assembly has mounted smart air quality censors at different locations to gauge the city’s quality of air and find remedial measures”, he stated.

Mr Sowah made this known on August 25, 2021 when he graced the maiden edition of the Africa Digital Forum (ADF), organized by AIDEC Consultancies International Limited in Accra as a guest of honor.

The forum which is dubbed the ‘Accra Edition’, was held under the theme: ‘The Digital Challenge: Africa’s Opportunity Under AfCFTA’.

It brought together key stakeholders in policy, regulation, industry, and academia to deliberate on the necessity, challenge, and opportunities of digitalization in fulfilling the potential presented by the continent-wide free trade area.

The mayor in his address reiterated that the assembly has taken advantage of the broad digital infrastructure, policies being implemented by the ministry of communication and digitalization to ultimate part of the administrative and governance systems at the assembly to serve the people of Accra better.

The Assembly has created reliable website and social media platforms that provide the people of Accra with current information and activities of the assembly and permit interaction by people with the assembly, according to him.

He outlined some policy measures yet to be put implemented to bring about economic turnaround.

The measures, he said included the building of a robust digital system for promoting the Ghanaian culture, adding that the assembly is working closely with the Ghana Tourism Authority and the museum board to take full advantage of Accra Tourism potential.

He added that the Assembly will also develop app for development of smart devices, smart technologies for industrial use in Accra.

Mr Sowah noted that the Assembly was working on building a coordinated virtual platform for transacting business with the city’s authorities in Accra.

He pledged his commitment to work with relevant ministries and stakeholders to project timelines for these policy directions to begin to yield visible results as well as advice on how Ghana, and other countries under AfCFTA, can avoid policy pitfalls that adversely affect impact the economy.

By Annie Wharton Savage