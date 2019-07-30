Ama K Abebrese To Host ‘A Jewel In The Streets’ Reality Show

Ama K Abebrese

A major transformational reality show, A Jewel In The Streets, is about to hit Ghana’s TV screens, with Ama K Abebrese as the host.

The show is aimed at transforming the lives of porters in a more unique way.

Like many big cities in the world, Accra is filled with many dreamers and hopefuls who migrate from their regions, towns, villages and homes to seek greener pastures, only to realise that ‘all that glitters is not gold’.

The thought-provoking Jewels In The Streets will open up with an overview of the harsh realities faced by Ghana’s head porters, popularly known as ‘kayayei’.

Accra alone has thousands of young women in the ‘kayayei’ business, and like their male counterparts, many of these young girls in this trade came to Accra in search of greener pastures, only to be welcomed with the harsh conditions in the cities.

Many sleep on the streets after hours and risk being exploited, or abused. Sadly, these girls make pittance and are often not able to earn enough money to look after themselves or return home.

It promises to be educative, full of exciting activities and packed with suspense and many surprises.

The show is proudly produced by the Marvelin House Limited.

The company seeks to use the show to transform the lives of some young girls, to provide education, professional skills and other mentoring opportunities to help them to better themselves and attain new and lasting socio-economic freedom.

It will officially be launched on August 17 at the Alisa Hotel, North Ridge, Accra. As part of activities leading up to the launch will be a free health screening exercise at the Accra Tema Station from 8:00 a.m. till 4:00pm.

Marvelin House Limited, the brain behind the show, is a media and results driven multi-faceted production company which provides a wide range of services in TV and radio production, event management, brand management, advertising and others.