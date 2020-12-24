Amakye Dede, Stonebwoy To Rock Bay View Village

Amakye Dede

All roads in the capital city will on Saturday January 2, 2021 lead to the plush Bay View Village where highlife legends Amakye Dede and Stonebwoy will be performing at the mother of all shows to climax the New Year celebration.

The artistes who are expected to join Amakye Dede and Stonebwoy to set the stage on fire with good highlife tunes include Kojo Antwi, also known as Music Maestro, Ofori Amponsah and a host of others.

The organisers of the musical bash have promised highlife music fans that the event would be full of fun and excitement as there would be hot performances from all the acts on the bill.

Music lovers and fans of Abrantie, Kojo Antwi, Stonebwoy and Ofori Amponsah should expect a fun-packed night at the event which kicks off at exactly 8pm.

Amakye Dede, aka Abrantie, who is the headline act will take the stage to do what he does best and that is to entertain.

Music acts Sotnebwoy, Kojo Antwi and Ofori Amponsah will seek to unseat Amakye Dede in his territory on the night.

Amakye Dede is noted for his supreme and enticing stage presence that gets his audience asking for more anytime he performs.

He told BEATWAVES yesterday that he is ready to unleash an extraordinary performance on the night, adding that on Saturday January 2, he would treat music fans who would attend the event to an unforgettable performance.

BEATWAVES gathered that Ofori Amponsah and Stonebwoy are going to challenge one of their own idols, Amakye Dede on stage to a level that would be very difficult for him to reach; and as for Kojo Antwi, he would make sure that he pants for breath on stage in order to be crowned the highlife king after the show.

Amakye Dede and other stars meeting on one stage are a clear indication that the event would not only be about the music but also a sizzling mixed bag of pure entertainment on one stage.

By George Clifford Owusu