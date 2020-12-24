Davison Band Drops New Single ‘Okwadonto’

Pinto, lead vocalist

The world acclaimed United Kingdom (UK) based Davison Band has finally released its much-awaited single titled Okwadonto for its fans to celebrate Christmas and New Year with.

The new single is part of the songs on the upcoming album to be released next year.

It is a mid-tempo track and the lyric is neatly arranged with inspirational rhythms and good drum beats to meet the demand of highlife music lovers.

The song, which is yet to be played on all the local radio stations throughout the country, has the potential of becoming a big hit on the music scene.

The leader of the band, Kwaku Nyame, in a chat with BEATWAVES, explained that the band had worked tirelessly on the new single, which would surely meet the demand of music lovers in Ghana and beyond.

He expressed optimism that his newly released hit single would attract a massive attention from Ghanaian music fans, adding that the single would boost the image of contemporary highlife music in Ghana and beyond.

According to him, the release of the band’s latest single will register its name again on the highlife music in Ghana.

The Davison band was launched in 2007 by the dynamic entrepreneur and music mogul Charles Davison (aka Kweku Nyame).

By combining his experience in events management, club promotion and professional drumming, Kweku Nyame as referred to by many, has pursued his vision in creating a company that offers some of the best quality bands in the industry.

Even before the band was launched in 2007 as an official group, the team had been active in the music scene, with some members having over two decades experience within the music industry.

The band provides entertainment for all age groups at various events; bringing pure excitement to events. It is not possible to attend a Davison music concert of any kind and you will not be moved to dance, praise, worship and get in the spirit of the exuberant music that oozes out from the band.

A band with double-edged sword, specialising in both gospel and secular music, Davison band is determined to cut across all barriers to showcase their musical prowess.

By George Clifford Owusu