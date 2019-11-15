Ambulances Not Parked For Campaign – Gov’t

Government has refuted claims that it is parking the ambulances it has procured so far for campaign purposes.

There has been claims by a section of the public especially opposition National Democratic Congress’s propagandists that Government has opted to have the ambulances parked while Ghanaians across the country loose their lives.

But the Information Ministry in an update on the procurement of the 307 ambulances clarified that “it is instructive to note that, the Ambulances are just not parked but rather there are plethora of activities taking place to ensure that, proper management structures have been put in place before distribution which is just 2 months away.”

Among the activities the Ministry cited, was the training of some “500 Paramedics to manage the Ambulances are expected to complete their training at the National Ambulance Service before the year ends.”

The Ministry added that “in fact, the first batch will graduate next week Friday.”

It reiterated that Government has procured 307 ambulances.

Out of the 307, it said 96 ambulances have so far arrived in the country.

“About 40 more are on the high sea heading to Ghana,” according to the Ministry.

“The remaining Ambulances will all arrive before the year ends,” it added.

It explained that “of the 96 in the country, 48 are yet to be cleared at the port.”

“The 48 that have been cleared at the port are parked at the state house, and are undergoing registration and installation of trackers for proper monitoring of their movement when they’re finally distributed,” it said.

According to the Ministry, receiving points to receive the ambulances were being set up in all the 275 constituencies.

Again, it said, “Government has spent fortune in purchasing these facilities and as such it is only proper that, measures are put in place for the effective management and sustainability of the Ambulances before distribution starts in January.”

BY Melvin Tarlue