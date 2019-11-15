Volta Roads Inadvertently Omitted From Budget – Finance Minister

Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has told Parliament that his checks have confirmed the inadvertent omission of Volta Region from the road projects to be undertaken in 2020.

“As it turned out on page 160 of the Budget document, the Volta Region was inadvertently left out,” he admitted.

On Wednesday, November 13, the Minister presented the 2020 Budget Statement, describing 2020 as the year of roads.

However, it turned out later that Volta Region was not captured in the Budget as one of the regions to benefit from the road projects.

But the Minister in a statement to Parliament on Friday, November 15, 2019, explained that all regional ministers were asked to submit a list of critical roads which required immediate attention.

At the instance of the Volta Regional Minister, he explained that three road projects were prioritized for the Volta Region.

He mentioned the critical roads for the Volta Region as Asikuma-Have (45km), Have-Hohoe-Jasikan (83km) and Ho-Dzodze-Denu (99km).

He assured that the Volta Regional road projects will not increase the 2020 appropriation “because they are already included in the budget.”

BY Melvin Tarlue