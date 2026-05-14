Ghana Air Sports Federation Salutes Jamaica Drone Champions

The Ghana Air Sports Federation has congratulated the Jamaica Drone Soccer Team following their impressive victory at the International Palm Springs Drone Fest held in California, United States.

In a statement issued in Accra, the Federation praised the Jamaican team for their outstanding performance, discipline, teamwork, and dedication to the rapidly growing sport of drone soccer.

According to the Federation, the team’s success reflects the increasing growth and competitiveness of air sports within the Caribbean and serves as a major source of inspiration for emerging drone sports communities across Africa, particularly in Ghana.

“We celebrate your remarkable achievement and commend your team’s skill, teamwork, and dedication to the sport. Your win is a testament to the growing talent in drone soccer in the Caribbean and inspires air sports enthusiasts across Africa, including Ghana,” the statement noted.

The Federation further emphasized its commitment to developing air sports in Ghana while strengthening international partnerships aimed at promoting drone soccer and other emerging aviation sports.

President of the Federation, Isaac Nana Van Der Puije, also extended a personal congratulatory message to the Jamaican team.

“A warm congratulations to the Jamaica Drone Soccer Team on your impressive win. We celebrate your success and look forward to greater collaboration between our nations in the development of air sports. Keep flying high,” he stated.

Partners of the Federation, including Zen Palms and DGN, also joined in celebrating the achievement.

On behalf of Zen Palms Beach Resort & Spa, Founder and CEO Nakiya Pitts extended heartfelt congratulations to the Jamaican Drone Soccer Team for what she described as an inspiring and groundbreaking accomplishment.

“On behalf of Zen Palms Beach Resort & Spa, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Jamaican Drone Soccer Team on this incredible achievement. Your innovation, teamwork, and pioneering spirit are helping shape the future of youth talent, technology, and sports across the global Black diaspora. We are proud to celebrate this milestone with you and look forward to seeing your continued impact inspire the next generation across Africa and the Caribbean,” she said.

DGN also commended the players for pushing boundaries in the global drone sports industry and contributing to the advancement of technology-driven sports among young people worldwide.

The Ghana Air Sports Federation expressed confidence that continued international cooperation and competitions would contribute significantly to the growth of drone soccer and youth participation in technology-driven sports across Africa and the Caribbean.