Black Stars Seek Chief Imam’s Blessings Ahead Of 2026 World Cup

Black Stars Management Committee members with the National Chief Imam

The Management Committee of Ghana’s senior national team, the Black Stars, has paid a courtesy visit to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, to seek spiritual guidance and prayers ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The delegation, led by Medeama SC President Moses Armah, included Stephen Appiah, Samuel Aboabire and other officials of the Ghana Football Association.

The visit forms part of preparations toward Ghana’s participation at the global tournament, with the team aiming to make a strong impression against some of the world’s top football nations.

During the engagement, the delegation appealed for prayers and spiritual support from the respected Islamic leader as the country rallies behind the national team.

Moses Armah thanked the Chief Imam for his longstanding support for the Black Stars and stressed the importance of unity, faith, and national backing as Ghana prepares for the tournament.

In response, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu assured the delegation of his full support and pledged nationwide prayers for the team’s success.

He revealed that Friday’s Jumu’ah prayers across the country would be dedicated to the Black Stars, with regional Imams expected to include special prayers for the team in their congregations.

As part of the spiritual preparations, members of the Black Stars Management Committee and GFA officials are also expected to attend a special prayer session at the Central Mosque in Kawukudi on Friday, May 15, 2026.

Ghana will open its World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17 before facing England national football team on June 23 and Croatia national football team on June 27 in a challenging group-stage schedule.

BY Wletsu Ransford