Attram De Visser, Others Shine On Opening Day Of Youth Democracy Cup

Bernard Ahiafor in handshake with players

Attram De Visser Soccer Academy (ADVSA) opened the first edition of the 2026 Democracy Youth Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Disederos before later edging Kotoku Shining Stars 3-2.

Cheetah FC beat Parin FC 2-0 in their first game. However, they were unable to maintain the momentum as Charity Stars secured a convincing 2-0 victory over them.

J.P FC recorded a narrow 1-0 triumph over Great Padua to make a winning start in Group C. Soccer Engineers produced a dominant display to thrash KITU Stars 4-0. The four-day tournament, running from May 12 to May 15, is expected to provide a major platform for young footballers to showcase their talents in front of scouts, coaches and football enthusiasts.

Matchday Two fixtures on May 13 will see J.P FC face Might Jet FC, while KITU Stars take on Stari Third World. Kotoku Shinning Star will battle Desideros, Charity Stars face Parin, Might Jet FC play Great Padua, and Stari Third World come up against MSK Zilina.

Ahead of the games, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, Clerk of the Parliament, in an address emphasised that the essence of the competition is to pick up enthusiasm and encourage an active participation spirit, on which democracy thrives.”

He likened democracy to football, where opposing teams compete, but ultimately rally behind a common winner. “We celebrate, even if our team loses, because Ghana is playing,”

First Deputy Speaker, Bernard Ahiafor, also indicated that the initiative aims to promote civic awareness, national unity, and youth engagement with democratic values through football.

The tournament features under-19 teams from the Greater Accra region, with a schedule drawn to accommodate selected teams.

“We trust that this tournament will attract professional football scouts and offer great opportunities to participating youth,” Bernard Ahiafor, said.

He encouraged supporters to celebrate democracy and participation in public life, and cultivate an appreciation of democratic citizenship among the youth.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke