CAF Licence C Coaching Course Participants Get Integrity, Safeguarding Training

A moment during the training

Participants in the CAF Licence C Coaching Course at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence have received extensive training in football integrity, ethics, and safeguarding as part of efforts to strengthen professionalism within the game.

The sessions focused on ethical conduct in football, highlighting the dangers of match manipulation and the importance of protecting the integrity of the sport.

Coaches were guided through key regulations and standards established by CAF, FIFA, and the Ghana Football Association to ensure compliance at every level of football development.

Safeguarding formed a major part of the programme, with participants educated on different forms of abuse that can occur within football environments and the responsibilities coaches carry in protecting young players.

Tutors stressed the need for appropriate conduct, safe learning environments, and the role of coaches as guardians of children entrusted to their care.

The course also addressed the growing issue of child trafficking in football as part of CAF’s wider safeguarding agenda.

Participants were equipped with practical knowledge to identify warning signs and take preventive measures against the exploitation of young football talents.

The training forms part of ongoing efforts to promote safer and more ethical football development structures in Ghana and across the African continent.

BY Wletsu Ransford