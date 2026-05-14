GFA Secures FIFA Boost For Women’s Football Development

Jennifer Amankwaa Sarpong

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has earned a major international endorsement after receiving official approval from FIFA for the Women’s Commercial Strategy Programme.

Ghana emerged as the only African nation selected among 12 Member Associations worldwide for the 2026 FIFA Women’s Football Commercial Programme, underlining the country’s growing reputation in the development of the women’s game.

The initiative is aimed at helping participating football associations establish sustainable commercial structures for women’s football.

FIFA based its selection on factors such as governance, league organisation, long-term planning, and the growth potential of each association.

Through the programme, the GFA is expected to receive technical and commercial assistance to strengthen the Women’s Premier League and improve its visibility to sponsors and investors.

Support will include enhanced commercial packaging for league clubs, specialised training for the GFA Marketing Department and club representatives in sponsorship acquisition and brand development, as well as strategic rebranding to make clubs more attractive to commercial partners.

The programme will also provide tailored marketing support to selected high-potential clubs in the Women’s Premier League, helping create a stronger financial foundation for the future of women’s football in Ghana.

Women’s Football Development Manager Jennifer Amankwaa Sarpong welcomed the development and praised FIFA for its continued commitment to the women’s game.

“We are grateful and acknowledge the impact of FIFA’s support. This world-class intervention will ensure long-term financial viability, adding greater value to the clubs, the league, and women’s football in Ghana,” she said.

BY Wletsu Ransford