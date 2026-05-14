Don’t Compare Yourself To Others, They Have Secrets – Nana Aba

Nana Aba Anamoah

Renowned Broadcast Journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah, has advised the youth not to be pressured with the flashy lifestyle of some celebrities, as most of them have ‘illegal’ businesses funding their lifestyle.

In a post on X, Nana Aba encouraged the youth to be content with their lifestyle and stay true to themselves.

“Stop comparing yourself to others. You have no idea what people do behind closed doors to maintain the life you admire.

“Yes, your situation may not be perfect, but your journey is not theirs and their timing is not yours. Keep building at your own pace,” the post read.

Nana Aba Anamoah’s comment follows the recent arrest of Ghanaian socialite and businessman, Joshua Kojo Anane Boateng, popularly known as SoAfrican, over allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting, and sharing intimate videos of women without their consent.

The arrest was made on May 6, 2026, at his East Legon residence, where police retrieved several electronic devices, including iPhones, a MacBook, and an external hard drive, as well as empty sachets suspected to contain controlled substances like alprazolam (Xanax) and midazolam.

SoAfrican, known for his lifestyle influencer status and connections with prominent Ghanaians, allegedly operated a Telegram platform called “VIP Sleep Fetish 2025” where he shared explicit content involving unsuspecting victims. He’s been arraigned before a court and investigations are ongoing.