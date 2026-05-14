‘Nana Akua Addo Has Outgrown TGMA Red Carpet’

Nana Akua Addo

Creative Entrepreneur, Dapper Jayden, has indicated that Ghanaians should not expect fashion icon Nana Akua Addo at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), as she has ‘outgrown’ the TGMA red carpet.

Speaking on Changes on Joy Prime, Dapper Jayden, when asked about Nana Akua’s absence at the TGMA red carpet, was of the view that, “let me be honest, Nana Akua Addo has outgrown the TGMA red carpet, and that’s the hard truth. The Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) has a huge mileage and it’s been covered by the BBC, OKAY Africa, the platforms that covers this event is huge, and it is good for building your brand. And we are aiming for more; the MET gala is what we are aiming.”

Speaking on this year’s TGMA red carpet, Dapper Jayden applauded the organisers for reducing overcrowding through the intervention of having a red carpet for premium, VIPs and that of the VVIP. He further stated that as compared to last year’s looks, he will applaud the attendees of this year’s event, as there were major improvements in terms of their red carpet looks.

Nana Akua Addo stole the show at the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2026 with her jaw-dropping red carpet looks. She rocked not one, not two, but three show-stopping outfits, each more breathtaking than the last.

The Cathedral Gown: A stunning, strapless gown inspired by Germany’s iconic Cologne Cathedral, designed by Mohammed Abbas Ossu. The dress featured intricate Gothic spires, arches, and windows, making her look like she was standing inside a cathedral.

The Living Stone: A mermaid-style gown that resembled a rock formation, with textured fragments and earthy tones. The look was both regal and primal.

The Spiral Fish Dress: A dramatic, off-shoulder gown with layered, curved panels mimicking fish scales, complete with a fish-shaped beaded handbag.

Nana Akua Addo’s outfits sparked controversy, with some accusing her of stealing designs from Paris-based atelier ALmée Couture. However, she defended herself, stating that the creative direction and original idea were hers.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke