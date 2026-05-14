50% Of Ebony Royalties Paid To Father – Bullet

FLASHBACK: Ebony and father

Record Label Executive and Ebony Reign’s former manager, Bullet, has revealed that the late Ghanaian Dancehall act’s royalties amounting to $100,000, representing 50%, was recently paid to her father, Nana Opoku Kwarteng, popularly known as Starboy Kwarteng.

Speaking in an interview on Okay FM, Bullet further disclosed that when Starboy Kwarteng grants interviews, he often fails to acknowledge his input after the demise of the late musician.

“I gave Ebony’s father $100,000 recently, which is 50% of Ebony’s royalties. After the first-ever Ebony party, I gave him some money, but he doesn’t talk about it anywhere,” he said.

Bullet further blamed Starboy Kwarteng for his constant interference in the music business of Ebony when the artiste was alive, saying, “The things that I wanted to do for Ebony, the father’s interference destructed the plans. The first-ever concert money, the man spent the money. Kpok3k3 wanted to make the thing a police case. I had to use Wendy Shay to play shows to pay off the debts (sic),” he disclosed.

It would be recalled that Starboy Kwarteng and Bullet (Rufftown Records CEO) engaged in a public dispute following the 2018 death of singer Ebony Reigns, centered on allegations of financial mismanagement, unpaid royalties, and ownership of unreleased songs.

Kwarteng accused Bullet of exploiting Ebony and, after her death, quickly seeking to replace her with other artistes like Wendy Shay.

Meanwhile, Bullet in his recent interview revealed that while Ebony was alive, Starboy Kwarteng was heavily profiting from his daughter.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke