Amend PAP Rules For Oversight On AU- Annoh-Dompreh

Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has called for the Pan African Parliament’s (PAP’s) rules of engagement to be amended so that the PAP can exercise its oversight responsibility over the African Union (AU).

According to him, the PAP has limited itself by relaxing its oversight responsibilities and allowing some AU agencies to compete with the legislative body on its oversight role.

Speaking at the Pan African Parliament’s meeting at Midrand in South Africa, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh, however, expressed confidence that the PAP would eventually arrive at its destination.

“We need to sound optimistic and not be pessimistic. I want to presume that our representatives are fully representing the Africa Union. We want to vent with the ultimate aim of changing the status quos and sending a clear signal to the entire continent that we have come of age,” he stated.

The MP, who represented Ghana as one of the 275 parliamentarians from the 49 participating countries, noted, “And it is time to be recognized as such. The matter at stake is not just about budget; it is just one aspect of the greater concern.”

He argued that PAP’s oversight mandate is supported by protocols, and that PAP should not allow it to be removed from the legislative arm.

The Majority Chief Whip urged PAP members to be positive and work hard to achieve PAP and AU goals.

He also praised PAP President His Excellency Senator Fortune Charumbira for his formidable leadership, which has helped to maintain calm within the PAP, particularly at its meetings.

