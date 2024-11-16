Amenfi Central NDC Independent Candidate Steps Down For Keche’s Wife

In a surprise twist, Dr. Karl Mark Arhin, an independent parliamentary candidate in the Amenfi Central constituency, has withdrawn from the race and thrown his support behind National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate Joana Gyan Cudjoe, wife of musician, Keche.

This development comes after a prolonged court battle involving Gyan-Cudjoe, which prompted the NDC to devise a contingency plan to maintain their stronghold in the constituency.

At a mini rally in Kyeikrom, Dr. Arhin announced his withdrawal, describing Gyan-Cudjoe as the rightful candidate to lead the constituency.

He urged his supporters to rally behind her and presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama. NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah revealed that Dr. Arhin’s independent candidacy was a calculated move to counter potential delays in Gyan-Cudjoe’s court case, which the NDC believed was orchestrated by the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Background of the Controversy

The Amenfi Central constituency has been a stronghold of the NDC since 1992.

However, the prolonged court battle involving Gyan-Cudjoe threatened to jeopardize the party’s chances.

In response, the NDC national executives decided to support Dr. Arhin’s independent candidacy as a backup option.

This unconventional move was aimed at preserving the NDC’s presence in the constituency.

-BY Daniel Bampoe