Amerado Rejects Collabo With Barima Sidney

Legendary Hip Life musician Barima Sidney has disclosed that rapper Amerado has declined a request to feature on his latest song, “Bibia B3y3 Fine.”

In an interview with Giovani Caleb on 3FM Drive, Sidney shared that after a long stint of solo music, he decided to explore collaborations, particularly after a hiatus from the music scene.

Sidney explained that he reached out to Amerado, who initially requested the song’s instrumentation. However, two days later, Amerado informed Sidney that his management had advised against accepting the collaboration for “Bibia B3y3 Fine.” Despite this, Amerado proposed collaborating on a remix of Sidney’s older song, “Obia ni Obia,” a suggestion Sidney welcomed.

“When I was ready to come out with this BBF thing, they suggested one guy, Amerado, so I spoke to him, and he was like I should forward the instrumentation to him,” Sidney recounted. “Two days later, I was like bro, what’s up, and he was like I have listened, but my management said they prefer we do a remix of ‘Obia ni Obia.’ I was like okay, no problem, when you’re ready. So, in a nice way, he was telling me he cannot jump to this.”

Following Amerado’s decline, a friend suggested King Paluta, a rising artist from Kumasi. With the help of Okyeame Kwame, Sidney connected with King Paluta, who recorded his verse for “Bibia B3y3 Fine” within a week of receiving the instrumentation, impressing Sidney with his promptness and talent.

“A friend in London, Obofuor, was like there’s this new chap in Kumasi called King Paluta. So, I was like how do I get to him, and he said talk to Okyeame Kwame. So, I spoke to Okyeame Kwame, and he linked me. I called Paluta, and he was like Chale legend, forward the piece to me. Then, a week later, this guy forwarded his verse and everything, and I was like wow, so that was how I got him,” Sidney explained.

Released in May this year, “Bibia B3y3 Fine” has received positive feedback from listeners. Sidney expressed his satisfaction, noting, “So far, so good,” as he appreciates the warm reception from fans and the music community.