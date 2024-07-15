Afua Asantewaa, Response One, Hikvision and Police Hold 4th Safe Community Outreach Event

The Response One Safe Community Outreach initiative electrified the Madina Magistrate Court area on Saturday, delivering an impactful message under the theme “Building a Safer and Better Community.” This inspiring event, a collaboration with brand ambassador Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum (Singathon), the Ghana Police Service’s Community Policing Unit, and Hikvision, one of Response One’s key equipment partners, represented by Kevin Hong, drew a crowd eager to learn and engage.

Reverend ACP Amevenku, Director of the Community Policing Unit, Afua Asantewaa, David Willem Botes, Chief Operating Officer of Response One, and Kevin Hong from Hikvision each captivated the audience with powerful speeches. They shared critical safety tips designed to arm residents with the knowledge to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Reverend ACP Amevenku highlighted that keeping communities safe is a shared responsibility, requiring the active involvement of every individual, organization, and authority. He underscored the importance of protecting vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, women, and children, with demonstrations by police personnel illustrating effective support strategies. He also encouraged residents to embrace Community Watch programs and to build trust with local police officers.

Afua Asantewaa passionately recounted her personal experience with Response One, detailing their rapid and efficient response to a security issue at her home. Her heartfelt testimony resonated with the crowd, showcasing the reliability and excellence of Response One’s services.

David Willem Botes emphasized Response One’s unwavering commitment to enhancing community safety through innovative solutions and a dedicated response team. He spoke about the company’s mission to foster secure environments for all residents, reinforcing their role as a trusted guardian of community welfare.

Kevin Hong from Hikvision provided insights into how advanced technology can bolster community safety. He highlighted Hikvision’s partnership with Response One, showcasing their state-of-the-art security systems and their effectiveness in real-world applications.

The event wrapped up with an announcement of the next Safe Community Outreach, set to take place at Tse Addo near Trade Fair in Accra. Response One remains dedicated to its vision of creating safer neighborhoods, continuing its journey to empower and protect communities across Ghana.