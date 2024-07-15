Organised Labour Calls Off Strike Over SSNIT Hotels… Gives One Month For Resolution

Following an intended nationwide strike planned to start on Monday, July 15, 2024, Organised Labour has decided to call off the protest against the sale of 60% of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) shares in four hotels.

The strike was triggered by concerns over the intended sale of SSNIT’s stake in the hotels to Rock City Hotel.

However, SSNIT addressed these apprehensions by sending a letter on July 12, 2024, notifying Organised Labour of the termination of the planned sale.

In light of this development, Organised Labour opted not to embark on the strike, acknowledging SSNIT’s decision regarding the sale of its shares.

At an emergency meeting held in Accra on Monday, Organised Labour had decided to end the strike and requested all workers to resume work on Tuesday, 16th July, 2024.

In a statement, Dr Yaw Baah, Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress said

that they had also given SSNIT a one-month ultimatum to engage with them to address all outstanding issues related to the management of pensions.

Dr Baah warned that they would “advise themselves” if SSNIT fails to meet this demand, thanking all the working people of Ghana and all Organised Labour groups for their support during the strike.

This resolution signifies a positive step towards addressing the grievances that initially led to the industrial action.

By Vincent Kubi