Comparing Sarkodie To Obrafour & Lord Kenya Is Disrespectful- Keche Joshua

Musician Keche Joshua has stated that comparing Sarkodie to veteran rappers like Obrafour and Lord Kenya lacks respect for these iconic figures.

He argues that while Sarkodie’s achievements in the music industry are remarkable, it is not appropriate to compare him to the veteran rappers who did not have access to the same marketing tools available today.

In an interview on UTV’s United Showbiz, hosted by MzGee on July 13, 2024, Keche Joshua explained that during the prime of Obrafour and Lord Kenya, there was no social media or online platforms to promote their music.

This fundamental difference, he asserts, makes such comparisons flawed.

“Sarkodie should be set aside. When Obrafour and Lord Kenya were reigning, social media was not strong. So, making that comparison would be a big mistake. Sarkodie is loud now because social media has taken him there. If social media was strong during Lord Kenya and Obrafour’s time, we would not have known how they would perform,” he said.

He added, “I am not sure Sarkodie will be happy when he is compared to be the superior among Lord Kenya and Obrafour. Sarkodie is the biggest export in Ghana. I am annoyed when people compare me with R2Bees.”

Keche Joshua’s comments come amidst a heated debate on social media over who is Ghana’s greatest rapper, with some, including A Plus and Okyeame Kwame, asserting that Sarkodie holds that title.

Joshua emphasized that such comparisons disrespect the veteran rappers who did not have the same opportunities as contemporary artists.

“That comparison is a disrespect to the veterans because they did not have the same avenue as now,” he indicated.