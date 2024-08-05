Ameyaw Withdraws From Nkawkaw Independent Bid

A former parliamentary aspirant as well as a former constituency chairman of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, of the Nkawkaw Constituency in the Eastern Region, Andrews Ameyaw, has announced his withdrawal from contesting the upcoming December parliamentary elections as an independent candidate.

This decision comes after a series of meetings with the Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Regional party executives led by Jeff Konadu Addo.

In a statement, Ameyaw expressed his renewed commitment to the NPP and his intention to channel his energies into supporting the party’s campaign for a landslide victory in both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

He has stated his conviction that Dr Bawumia embodies the leadership qualities necessary to transform Ghana and has pledged his loyalty, commitment, and fidelity to the NPP.

Ameyaw has also declared his support for the NPP’s Parliamentary candidates, Joseph Frempong and Dr Bawumia, in the 2024 elections.

He has promised to work tirelessly to ensure a successful grassroots campaign in the Nkawkaw Constituency to secure the highest number of votes ever for the NPP in the Region.

In a statement, Ameyaw urged all party members to join him in this renewed commitment to the NPP, saying: “I urge all party members to join me in this renewed commitment to securing the highest number of votes ever for the NPP in the Eastern Region.”

This decision is seen as a significant boost to the NPP’s campaign in the Constituency as Ameyaw is a well-respected and influential figure in the party.

His withdrawal from the parliamentary race and his commitment to supporting the NPP’s candidate are expected to unite the party and strengthen its chances of winning the elections.

BY Daniel Bampoe