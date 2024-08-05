Mahama Attacks Akufo-Addo Over Fake News Propaganda

Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has described the Jubilee House, the seat of government, as the “headquarters of misinformation”.

Former President John Mahama made this statement in response to President Akufo-Addo’s claims that his political opponents are conducting a coordinated campaign of misinformation against him and his party.

During the Ghana Report Summit last week, President Akufo-Addo referenced the ‘Agyapadie’ document, alleging it was part of a plot to damage his reputation.

However, Mr. Mahama rubbished these claims, stating that the Presidency is responsible for creating fake stories, misrepresenting facts, and disseminating them on social media.

Mr. Mahama urged President Akufo-Addo to address the misinformation originating from his own office, saying, “The President condemned misinformation and cited the ‘Agyapadie’ document as an example. However, what the President might not realize is that his office, the Flagstaff House, is the headquarters of misinformation.”

Omane Boamah’s Take

The NDC’s Director of Elections, Dr. Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, also responded sharply to the allegations made by the President.

He asserted that the opposition is not behind any negative campaign against the government and suggested that the President should reflect on the content of the “Agyapadie” document.

Dr. Omane Boamah questioned how a document predicting the President’s actions accurately could exist if it were not based on observed behavior.

He emphasized that instead of blaming the opposition, the President should question how his government has seemingly fulfilled the negative predictions outlined in the document.

He further criticized the President for frequently blaming the NDC for various issues, including the country’s economic challenges.

He stated, “How come I campaigned to protect the public purse? How come I campaigned to develop Ghana? Yet this document is indicating that I came only for my people and for my clan? If I were the president, I’d be more concerned.”

Dr. Omane Boamah concluded by saying, “Instead of the President hastily blaming the opposition party, the President should have a sober reflection about the content of the ‘Agyapadie’ document as people are pushing out there and check how come he has fallen so low to have manifested these things in his government such that today, people who have read a document are saying that ‘ah, that is the evidence’.”

BY Daniel Bampoe