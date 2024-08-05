2024 Election Is About Future- Bawumia Tells Electorate

The 2024 Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has made a compelling case for his election as President of the Republic, saying he has bold solutions for the country’s future.

Addressing a mammoth crowd in Somanya, in the Yilo Krobo Constituency of the Eastern Region as part of his campaign tour over the weekend, Dr. Bawumia emphasized that a vote for him would translate into “bold solutions,” while a vote for his main opponent, former President John Mahama, meant “a vote for old solutions.”

Dr. Bawumia highlighted his achievements as Vice President, including resolving generational issues, and promised to do more as president.

He outlined his new ideas and bold solutions, such as a new tax system, training one million young Ghanaians in coding and software applications, revising the National Service Scheme, and implementing a Ghana Card for passport policy.

The NPP Flagbearer also compared the records of the NPP and NDC, showcasing the NPP’s superior achievements in education, economic indicators, healthcare, tourism, sports infrastructure, digitalization, and more.

He highlighted the NPP’s flagship programs, including Free SHS, One District One Ambulance, expanded health insurance, free basic education and school feeding, District Road Improvement Program, LEAP, and reinstated nurses and teacher training allowances.

Dr Bawumia also emphasized the NPP’s commitment to security, recruitment of over 30,000 personnel, and the One District One Factory initiative, which has created jobs and stimulated local economies.

He urged the party’s rank and file to work hard to win the 2024 presidential election and parliamentary majority.

Dr. Bawumia’s message was clear: he is the candidate with bold solutions for Ghana’s future, and the NPP has a proven track record of transforming the lives of Ghanaians across the country.

He used the occasion to showcase the Parliamentary candidate for the area, Dr Richard Barima-Twum, by urging the constituents to vote for him as their Member of Parliament for the first NPP to win the NDC Parliamentary seat.

BY Daniel Bampoe