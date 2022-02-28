Amnesia? No Not All Ghanaians

It has been a long journey to where we are today as a people. From the days of unreliable power supply and the economy on the brink and many others, a sorry story has been recorded.

The foregone were all occasioned in the cancellation of allowances for trainee nurses and teachers including economic uncertainties.

Indeed, a lot of water passed under the bridge of time.

Former President John Mahama might have made an apt observation about some Ghanaians when he said cynically that his compatriots easily forget; amnesia, if you like. Otherwise he would not be presenting himself as a politician whose policies and skills were exceptional.

There are many who would not forget what the country went through when he was at the helm of the ship of state and heading for the rocks.

The former president, when he was in charge of this beautiful country, exhibited concentrated bouts of incompetence and this translated into myriad national challenges, repercussions some of which still linger.

With stable power supply, restoration of allowances for trainee nurses among other feats, including the free SHS novelty; mischievous persons paid to advance the cause of NDC propaganda are flying a banner of hopelessness.

Politics should not be described as a crazy occupation in which players are mischievous persons who should not be taken serious. But when NDC-powered activists are active, with wicked machinations, should we blame those who draw such conclusions?

Some players on the political grounds fit the bill of irresponsibility, persons who are bereft of the attributes of decency.

A country which has weathered the storm of COVID-19, maintained flagship programmes spawned by the government even when skeptics doubted the viability of some of them, cannot be said to have been poorly managed. There were no layoffs. Indeed the number of unemployed shrunk by a certain percentage no matter how much.

We are imagining how such good-for-nothing politicians will ignore the truth about the challenged world economic order whose fallouts are not sparing us, and blame government for the surging oil prices.

One such bad politician was a few days caught pants down when he lied about an attack on Ghanaians in Ukraine.

His goal was to create an impression of abandonment of our compatriots in the war-torn country by government.

With the expression of remorse not part of their attitude, we do not expect such gesture. Suffice it to add though that government, as evidenced from the Foreign Affairs Minister’s briefing yesterday, has lived up to expectation.

A responsible opposition is what is needed to ensure the country’s growth.

Most of us have not forgotten the days of poor governance and incompetence.