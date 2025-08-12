Anala Family Lost 3 In 5 Months

The late Sqn Ldr Peter Baafemi Anala, The late Rev Fr Peter Anala

The three siblings of the Anala family have passed within a spate of five months, one of them being the late Squadron Leader Peter Baafemi Anala who died in the tragic helicopter accident in Obuasi.

On March 31, 2025, the senior sister of Squadron Leader Peter Anala, Grace Lena Anala, died in Virginia, USA and was buried on June 2, 2025 in Virginia. Her burial programme and interment was officiated by her own junior brother, who was a Reverend Father in Mississippi, who also died on June 20, 2025 and was buried on June 24, 2025.

The latest calamity to hit the family came when Squadron Leader Peter Anala, the last born of the family, died on August 6, 2025.