Accra Bar Show Receives Rave Reviews

A scene from the Accra Bar Show

OVER HUNDREDS of patrons, which included both Ghanaians and some foreign nationals, trooped to the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel, Accra, to witness the second edition of the Accra Bar Show on August 8 to 10.

The first day of the Accra Bar Show began with a master class on mixology and product knowledge aimed at educating participants on mastering modern mixology through a classic cocktails foundation, which was hosted by Chris Beaney. The facilitators were Thanos Krimpouras, Josh Sam, Tapatheo Nyamekye, Richard Yeboah, and Timo Janse.

The day two master class, hosted by broadcast journalist Bliss King, focused on marketing and brand building, which educated participants on building a successful hospitality brand, positioning, and storytelling. The facilitators include Richie Barrow, Caleb Cofie, Nana Opoku Kyei, Alessandro, and Kapri.

On day three, dubbed “Letter to Young Bartenders,” it was hosted by Colin Asare-Appiah and had facilitators such as Cass, Kelvin, Chris Beaney, Cookie, Kamsi Brown, Seraphine, and Tapatheo Nyamekye.

The climax of the event was the brunch held at No.19 to celebrate stakeholders, hosted by Wesley Kesse and Evonne.

Exhibitors for this year’s event were The Republic Bar and Grill, The Macallan, Sahara Solace, GiFFARD France, Napev, Amammere, Campari, Agavita, Jack Daniels, Pebble Ice Cubes, Red Bull, Aperol, Antidote, Monin, Tale, Campari, Kasapreko PLC, Twiga Hill, and Gerard Bertrand, among others.

Founder of the Accra Bar Show, Kojo Aidoo, expressed gratitude to patrons for their attendance at this year’s edition.

He emphasised the need for both international and local bartenders to connect and share ideas to make the industry a thriving success.

Patrons who spoke to BEATWAVES applauded the organisers for the event, emphasising on the need for government to support them to help increase their patronage.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke