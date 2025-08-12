Judicial Service Muslims Pray For Fallen 8

The Muslims Association of the Judicial Service of Ghana have joined their compatriots in paying tributes to the eight persons who passed on in the helicopter crash last week.

“We express our deepest condolences to His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama, the Right Honourable Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Ghana Armed Forces, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), and the bereaved families of the departed souls who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter accident on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, in the Ashanti Region,” they said in a statement.

“We received the news with great shock and sorrow, and our hearts go out to the President and families of the deceased, including Honourable Dr. Mohammed Murtala Ibrahim, Alhaji Limuna Muniru, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, and the five important individuals whose tragic departure is a significant blow to their families and Ghana as a nation. We remember their contributions to our nation and their dedication to the public service.”

Indeed, these tragic deaths of politicians and non-politicians, they said, “point to the reality that death is no respecter of persons, there is no VIP in death. The passing of Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Dr. Muhammed Murtala Ibrahim, in particular, serves as a humbling reminder for all politicians in Ghana.”

To His Excellency, President John Dramani Mahama, they said, “may Allah grant you the strength and wisdom to continue leading Ghana to prosperity during this difficult period in your presidency.”

To the National Democratic Congress, they prayed, “as you grieve and mourn the loss of Honourable Murtala Ibrahim, may you be inspired and consoled by his commitment to politics of sincerity, peace, and tranquility. To the good people of Tamale Central Constituency, as you mourn the loss of your able Member of Parliament, be solaced that he is now smiling in the gardens of paradise.”

The statement, signed by the President of the Association, Mohammed Habib Hudu, added, “As a nation, let us unite in grief and celebrate the lives of those who have been taken from us. May their sacrifice encourage us to work towards a more peaceful and prosperous Ghana. To the families of the fallen heroes, be solaced that they are now in the merciful hands of their creator.”