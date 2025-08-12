GMB25: Owuba’s Masquerade Performance Takes Three Awards

Owuba

WESTERN REGION’s representative, Owuba, was the highlight of last Sunday’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) performance, which was themed “Tourism Night”, emerging as the best among her peers.

The performer took the stage, captivating the audience with her energetic dance to the popular Ivorian music star, Freddie Meiway’s hit song ‘Zoblazo’. She eloquently elaborated on the tourism potential of the Western Region, with Takoradi as its capital.

Owuba further educated the audience on the mystery behind the creation of the Nzulezo village, which is located near the village of Beyin, 90 kilometers west of Takoradi, in the Jomoro District, and the Bisa Abrewa Museum, indicating that the site has sculptural representations of wood, clay, cement, paintings, and photographs in Nkontompo in Sekondi-Takoradi.

The highlight of her presentation was the Ankos Festival performance, which impressed the Deputy CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Abeiku Santana, with her dancing skills that precisely mimicked those of the traditional Ankos dancers. Owuba, after the presentation, received great remarks from the judges.

In his remarks, Abeiku Santana applauded Owuba for uplifting the spirits of the audience amidst the loss of the eight personalities, who on Wednesday, August 6, lost their lives following the helicopter crash at Obuasi.

“Since Wednesday, I haven’t smiled due to the tragic incident that has befallen the country, which has to do with the eight lives we lost in the helicopter crash. But trust me, this performance made me laugh and be happy all through. If there is any mark higher than 100, I will give it to you,” he said.

Owuba received three awards, which included the Kivo Woman, Most Eloquent, and the Star Performer on the night, making her the only contestant to achieve such recognition in the 2025 edition of the pageant show.

The night also saw Central Region’s Afedziwa win Best Costume.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke