Ancelotti Denies Losing Real Job

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti denied that there are any doubts about his future as Real Madrid coach after their 4-0 thrashing by Manchester City in Wednesday’s Champions League semifinal second leg.

Bernardo Silva scored twice in the first half to put City ahead at the Etihad Stadium, before Eder Militao’s own goal and substitute Julian Alvarez’s added-time strike made it 5-1 to City on aggregate.

Madrid’s semifinal elimination means they’ve missed out on both the Champions League and LaLiga this season, after Barcelona was crowned the Spanish champion on Sunday.

However, Ancelotti — whose contract runs until June 2024 — said the failure to land either trophy shouldn’t raise questions over whether he’ll still be in charge next season.

“Nobody doubts,” Ancelotti said in his post-match news conference, “because the president [Florentino Perez] was quite clear two weeks ago. So nobody doubts.”