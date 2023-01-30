André Ayew, Al Sadd Part Ways Mutually

André Ayew

Ghana captain André Ayew has surprisingly terminated his contract mutually with his club side Al Sadd in Qatar.

The club confirmed this via the Twitter handles in the early hours of yesterday.

“Al-Sadd SC has reached an agreement with André Ayew to terminate his contract with the club by mutual consent,” it stated.

This has come as a shocker to the entire Ghanaian soccer loving fans since there was no hint whatsoever of the Black Stars skipper ending his rather illustrious career in the Middle East.

The real reason behind this is still not known until his former club, Al Sadd comes out officially to state the root cause for this or André deciding to bare the facts to the public.

Ayew signed for the Qatari giants in 2021 after leaving as a free agent from the English Championship side Swansea City FC.

Ayew registered 15 league goals in aiding Al Sadd win the Qatar Stars League and playing a pivotal role in the club’s annexing of the Emir Cup.

He has a record of playing 38 times for Al Sadd, scoring 22 goals with 3 assists to his credit in his one and half season stay in the rich Arabic country.

Ayew is now eligible to join any club of his choice again since he is now considered as a free agent in the January transfer window.

GUIDE SPORTS understands he is considering moves across the globe with Europe, UAE and Saudi Arabia being his preferred choice of destination.