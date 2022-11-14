Angola Strengthens Bilateral Ties With Ghana

The Angolan Ambassador (in suit) and Ghana’s Deputy Minister for Tourism (2nd right) in a pose at the event.

THE EMBASSY of the Republic of Angola in Ghana has relayed the commitment of the Angolan government in strengthening the bilateral ties between Ghana and Angola.

This was revealed by the Ambassador of Angola to Ghana, His Excellency João Baptista Domingos Quiosa over the weekend, when he hosted a beautifully organised reception in Accra to commemorate Angola’s 47TH Independence Day celebrations.

According to him, although commercial exchanges between both countries are not yet at the desired volumes, the Angolan government and its people remain committed to the search for more areas of interest that can strengthen the state of cooperation between the two countries.

To show their commitment to this cause, the Angolan government has taken the initiative by making efforts to start direct flights by Angolan Airlines to Ghana within this month, among other initiatives.

“We have made efforts to start flights by Angolan Airlines – TAAG to Ghana; we have cocoa farmers from Ghana assisting Angolan farmers in the production of cocoa, and a program exchange in education is being set up”, the Angolan Ambassador announced.

“Also, we would like to see cooperation in the areas of mineral and petroleum resources, transportation, agriculture, and the training of foreign languages, which is why we must continue to make efforts to reach agreements and partnerships.”

“With the entry into force of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),”, he noted, “we are certain that new perspectives will open up for the strengthening of cooperation between the Republics of Ghana and Angola, particularly with regards to the exchange of goods and services between the two countries.”

Representing the government of Ghana, the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, also conveyed Ghana’s commitment and readiness to working closely with Angola both on the bilateral and multilateral levels in achieving mutually beneficial cooperation at all levels.

He stressed that deepening the bilateral ties between the two countries would go a long way in helping the countries’ pursuit of shared continental goals especially as it concerns the AfCFTA.

He revealed that Ghana and some other African countries have already begun trading under the AfCFTA and that the Ghanaian government looks forward to having Angola coming on board.

The Deputy Minister also conveyed the felicitations of the government and people of Ghana to Angola on their 47TH Independence Day celebrations; and specially congratulated the President of Angola, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, on his re-election, describing it as a testament of faith reposed in him by his people.

By Nii Adjei Mensahfio