Annoh-Dompreh Rallies Support For Displaced Nsawam Residents

The Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh is calling on the government, corporate institutions and private individuals to come to his aid and alleviate the suffering of displaced residents in his constituency.

His call follows a heavy downpour that hit Nsawam and adjoining communities last week, displacing over 2,000 residents.

The unfortunate incident happened after River Densu overflew its banks, entering into homes.

Worst affected areas include Nsawam Zongo, the lorry station, Gyankrom, Lanteh, Adoagyiri, Okobeyeyie and Owireku, among others.

The heavy rains which started on Saturday through to Sunday caused the River Densu to overflow its banks, forcing residents in the area to abandon their houses, livestock, and other properties.

The MP who was in Accra at the time of the incident, quickly rushed to the scene to solidarise with the victims and assured them of his resolve to help them.

So far over 2000 residents have been displaced as some residents are temporarily seeking shelter in churches and schools with others seeking refuge with relatives on higher grounds.

After touring the affected areas, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh described the situation as “a real disaster” that has befallen the people in his constituency.

He told the media that it’s been about 30 years since floods of this magnitude occurred in the area.

He adds that the impacts have been huge because the people did not expect this to happen.

He applauded the team from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the police, and fire service personnel for being there to support the victims.

“Although we have noticed that the Densu has increased recently due to the rains, we never expected this to happen 30 years after some of these incidents occurred here. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank the NADMO boss and his team for the excellent work they did in the wake of the flooding,” he said.

-BY Daniel Bampoe