Annoh-Dompreh Rubbishes NDC Propaganda On Fomena MP

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has described claims that Second Deputy Speaker and Independent MP for Fomena, Andrew Asiamah Amoako, has joined the Majority caucus as baseless.

Speaking to Citi News, he said the Minority needed to prove its claims.

According to him, “For me, it is a wild allegation. It cannot be proven. It is much ado about nothing. It is a wild goose chase. They should just forget about it. It will not go anywhere”.

He continued that “I don’t know how they are going to prove their case, but it will be an interesting time to listen to them. Let’s see how it goes. If they have a case, they should prove it.”

The Fomena MP decided to align with the NPP side in Parliament, giving the governing party the edge over the NDC side in Parliament.

But the Minority says it has gathered evidence that proves that the independent MP, has joined the Majority caucus rather than merely doing business with them.

It thus wants to push for a by-election in Fomena following acts by the MP it says are unconstitutional.

After a turbulent 2021 for the MPs, which began and ended in a brawl, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh is hopeful of more dialogue ahead of Parliament’s next session.

He said he had been in touch with the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, in ensuring more cordial relationships in Parliament.

“We spoke as brothers, and I know we will find and be able to chart a good path and common path that we can work too.”

“Things happened, and tense moments are always there in these exchanges, but I am still confident that we will be able to find a common path,” he said.