The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded seven more deaths related to Covid-19, pushing the death toll to 1,343.

According to the latest management update by the GHS, active cases of Covid-19 have reached 9,020 after 508 new infections were recorded by the health authority.

According to the GHS, clinical recoveries stand at 143,151 and total confirmed cases now stand at 153,514.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri