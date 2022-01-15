Sonnie Badu Reacts To Calls To Police For His Arrest

Gospel star Sonnie Badu has responded to calls to Ghana Police to arrest him for brandishing guns in a video on his social media.

He believes he is not liable for any arrest because he didn’t offend any Ghanaian law with his gun post. According to him, he didn’t make the post in Ghana.

He made this when a follower on Instagram commented if he was in Ghana he would have been behind bars now.

He reacted by saying “lol (laugh out loud) I am in Atlanta.” This suggests that there is nothing IGP Dampare can do about him.

The UK-born Ghanaian gospel musician courted a lot of attention on social media on Friday after displaying two guns and bullets on Instagram.

He shared a video of a faceless individual flaunting the guns and listening to preaching in a car.

He wrote, “The WORD and WEAPON…. 24/7”, underneath the video, suggesting he is always armed with the word of God and also has guns to protect himself physically.

Last year rapper Medikal was arrested for doing the same on social media. Questions were asked if Sonnie could be arrested especially because he is mostly identified as a Ghanaian artiste.