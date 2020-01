Anti-graft campaigner Daniel Batidam has died.

Mr. Batidam who was an advisor to former President John Mahama on corruption matters reportedly died at the Mampong government hospital on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

He was seeking treatment for cancer.

Mr. Batidam who served on AU’s advisory board on corruption resigned citing corruption on the board.

His remains have been transferred to the 37 military hospital.

–starrfm