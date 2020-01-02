Nana, Becky Attend Watch-night At Ridge Church

President Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca, attended Watch-night service at the Accra Ridge Church on Tuesday December 31, to usher in the year 2020.

Several Ghanaians welcomed the new year in mostly churches across the country as is the norm each year.

President Akufo-Addo had earlier in his new year’s message reminder Ghanaians about the importance of 2020, being an election year.

“This year is another year in our democratic journey. We will hold, in December, the eighth general election in the history of the 4th Republic,” he said.

“We all have a duty to conduct ourselves in such a manner that we have a free, fair and transparent election that will enable the Ghanaian people choose, in peace and serenity, the person and persons who will manage their affairs on their behalf,” he added.

BY Melvin Tarlue