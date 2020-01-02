Rebecca Holds New Year’s Party For Kids

First Lady, Rebecca Naa Okaikor Akufo-Addo on 1st January, 2020, hosted the special New Year kid’s party at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The annual Children’s New Year party had school going kids drawn from diverse backgrounds and areas all over the country.

The kids were treated to assorted food and drinks, while having fun on bouncy castles, roller coaster train rides, face painting and dancing competition.

They were also given a history of the seat of government of Ghana.

The function was graced with the presence of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as well as other Ministers of State.

The First couple took turns to advise the children to study hard and take advantage of the Free Senior High School programme to acquire secondary education that will afford them the opportunity of further studies.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo has for years been hosting this annual event for school children.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri