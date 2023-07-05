Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill To Go Through 2nd Reading Today

The highly controversial “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022,” which seeks to ban all forms of LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana, is expected to go through its second reading in parliament today.

This was after the Business Committee of Parliament last week rescheduled the laying of the bill to this week due to the absence of Sam George, the MP for Ningo-Prampram; and Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, the Chairman of the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

The bill, which has been sponsored by Mr George, aims to proscribe all forms of LGBTQ+ activities in the country in line with “Ghanaian cultural and moral values.”

The bill has been met with fierce opposition from human rights activists, with some describing it as a flagrant violation of human rights.

Speaking on the rescheduling of the laying of the bill, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business in Parliament, said it was necessary due to the absence of Mr George and Mr Anyimadu-Antwi, who were both outside Ghana on a national assignment.

He, however, assured that the laying of the bill would take place this week as scheduled.

The second reading of the bill would allow MPs to debate the main principles of the bill and express their opinions on it.

It remains to be seen what the outcome of it will be.

By Vincent Kubi