‘Anti LGBTQ+ Bill Was Not Transmitted To Former President’

Legal Counsel to former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman, says that the LGBTQ+ bill passed by the 8th Parliament was not officially transmitted to the Presidency for assent due to lack of proper constitutional procedure.

Mr. Essuman, who revealed this in an interview on Starr FM, said though there were attempts by some Members of Parliament (MPs), it did not materialise because the bill was before the Supreme Court.

His comments come in the wake of concerns raised by some MPs, including the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga that there was no need for Parliament to reconsider the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021 because it had already been passed by Parliament.

Mr. Essuman said, “The bill did not officially get to the Presidency. We were in Cabinet at Peduase when we were informed that some officials from Parliament sought to bring the bill, which was not the proper process. The officials were subsequently informed that unless due process was adhered to, the bill was not going to be accepted,” he disclosed.

He also stated that Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, in a letter to the Clerk of Parliament, subsequently asked Parliament not to proceed to the Presidency with the bill for assent until all the legal challenges were resolved by the Supreme Court.

“The bill had fundamental constitutional hurdles. It had not crossed certain hurdles that the Constitution expected it to cross, and beyond that, there were human rights provisions that were not properly couched,” he added.

The bill, when assented, will impose three years’ minimum jail term and five years’ maximum incarceration on those who engage in and promote homosexual activities in the country.

It will additionally criminalise and prohibit pro-gay advocacy, as well as those who fund the activities of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning, asexual, among others.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah