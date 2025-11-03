GAF’s Reputation At Stake – Minister Cautions Soldiers

Military officers at the exhibition centre. INSET: Ernest Brogya Genfi

Days after the viral video of WO1 William Mensah’s physical assault on both a pharmacist and a customer, the Deputy Minister for Defence, Ernest Brogya Genfi has cautioned military personnel to uphold their disciplinary values as any unlawful acts will not go unpunished.

Speaking at the 2025 Land Combat Power Demonstration (Land/Air/Space Cyber) at the Military Training Camp, Bundase, last Friday, the minister issued a candid caution, emphasising that every soldier and officer is expected to uphold the highest standards of conduct, respect the rule of law, and safeguard the rights of all citizens, whether on duty or off duty.

The minister stressed the importance of maintaining professionalism and integrity, highlighting that the Ghana Armed Forces’ reputation and effectiveness depend on the collective commitment of its personnel to these core values.

“Any actions that bring the image of our revered Ghana Armed Forces into disrepute will be dealt with decisively in accordance with the regulations of Ghana Armed Forces and the laws of the Republic. Let us continue to serve with honour, integrity and unwavering commitment to duty,” he said.

The land combat demonstration witnessed a rare display of firepower synchronised to demonstrate operational precision of the country’s military forces, bringing into display full spectrum of it defense capabilities; land, maritime and air in a synchronised show of readiness and professionalism.

Mr. Genfi expressed confidence in the exercise, saying, “the demonstration is not merely a display of firepower and maneuver, but represents a synergy of doctrine, leadership, technology and the scale of the combatants in a world where conflicts are increasingly complex, asymmetric and multi-dimensional, this exercise underscored the importance of readiness, adaptability and interoperability among our armed forces.”

The minister pledged President John Mahama’s support to retooling the Ghana Armed Forces with modernised military machinery and equipment.

“This commitment shall take full effect next year with steady and sustained supplies in all subsequent years consistent with the President’s broader resetting Ghana agenda in pursuit of this vision,” he disclosed.

“Government has so far embarked on a comprehensive restructuring of the Ghana Armed Forces, focusing on the establishment of new units built from the scratch in order to augment the capabilities of the forces.

“The retooling effort has already seen some acquisitions in terms of modern communication systems and other advanced technologies, consistent with our clear policy priority since the inception of this administration, improving the welfare of troops remains one of our foremost objectives,” he added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke