Anyinam TVET Ready

The Construction of the TVET Centre of Excellence at Anyinam in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region is 99% complete and ready to be handed over to the government.

Also the upgrade of the Biriwa VTI in the Central Region progressing steadily with the construction of new workshops, classroom blocks, and dormitories.

This project is a government of Ghana sponsored and is being undertaken by the Consortium of P.C. Education Africa Ventures and SUMEC Complete Equipment & Engineering Company Limited.

The company is undertaking the contract for overall upgrading and modernization of the vocational education system in Ghana.

The contract agreement between the consortium and the Government of Ghana was executed on 5th July 2018 and amounts to $131,657,198.

The project comprises refurbishing the existing infrastructure and construction of new infrastructure for the existing 34 NVTI centers; refurbishing the existing infrastructure and construction of new Head office, 10 regional offices, and 5 apprenticeship offices; procurement of equipment for 26 trades and ICT equipment for all 34 NVTI centers; competency-based training to cover 700 trainers across 34 NVTIs; course curriculum alignment and content development for the 26 trades; project management: resources and manpower; and transport facilities, i.e. the provision of a 33-seater bus for each of the 34 NVTIs and 4×4 Pickups for the head office and regional offices.

The project seeks to resolve key development challenges of the low quality of skills produced by the Technical, Vocational Education and Training sub-sector of the country and improve the employability of Ghanaian youth by providing them with relevant skills and competencies required for self and formal employment.

This is with the view of not only to help reduce unemployment among the youth but to also encourage indigenous entrepreneurship and further provide Ghanaian industries with the relevant manpower to make them globally competitive.

– BY Daniel Bampoe