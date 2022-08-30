Apedwahene Clears Air On Stool Lands

THE APEDWAHENE, Osabarima Frimpong Manso, has advised persons seeking interest in Akyem Apedwa or any Akyem town to first seek the consent of the chief of the town, so they could be provided guidance on the established procedure and documentation, and also the final and decisive approval of the Okyenhene.

The chief was reacting recently to a press conference organised by a group of persons who referred to themselves as principal opinion leaders of Akyem Apedwa. The group, at their press conference, denounced the allodia rights of the Okyenhene to the lands of Apedwa.

“This was in defence of the illegitimate claim of a certain Mankata family to a staggering twenty-seven thousand acres of Akyem Abuakwa stool lands, among other misguided statements and distortions.

“It might be wasteful to respond to the fabrication of historical facts with regards to the history of Akyem Apedwa as presented at the press conference, orchestrated to denounce the allodia rights of the Okyenhene,” Osabarima Frimpong Manso stated.

To set the records straight, he emphasised that “At all material times the Apedwa stool has been a subject stool of the Ofori Panin stool within the Amantuomiensa section of the Benkum Division of Akyem Abuakwa. The Okyenhene holds primordial ownership and control of all Akyem Abuakwa lands, extending from the Ponponso river in the east to the neighbourhood of the river Pra to the West, and from the Kwahu border in the precincts of Jejeti in the North to the Densu River in the South at Nsawam.

Further to the above, the 2004 Akyem Abuakwa State Council Resolution on the Grant of

Concessions and Land Allocation, reaffirmed the Akyem Abuakwa State Council Declaration of

1918, to the effect that “any land in Akyem Abuakwa before its alienation should be known by

the Okyenhene and his consent obtained.”

He continued that the insignia of the Okyenhene must appear on every document with regards to land alienation in Akyem Abuakwa, adding that “Akyem Apedwa, just as all subject stools to the Ofori Panin stool, has never, and can never be an exception.”

The Apedwahene also said the claim that the Mankata family has been transferred right of ownership to 27,000 acres of lands has no documentary proof, either at the Akyem Apedwa palace or the Akyem Abuakwa State Archives at the Ofori Panin Palace.

“It might be necessary to reiterate that usufructuary right does not imply the right of alienation. Any such claim is not only intolerable assault to the integrity of Okyeman but a clear issue of land theft that threatens the public peace and safety. All persons with prospective commercial interests and undertakings with the Mankata family with regards to Akyem Abuakwa lands do so at their own risk.

“Besides the above, there is a more important issue of concern which is the naked and selfish act of betrayal by persons, who for petty monetary favours, have not only sold their conscience but even worse and heartbreaking have stood against Okyeman in favour of an alien interest.

“We cannot fail to understand that the press conference of 23rd August was orchestrated by a certain Kofi Anokye of Koans Building Solutions Ltd, with active connivance of COP (Rtd) Kwasi Nkansah.

“Akyem Apedwa stands by all statements issued by the State Secretary of the Okyeman Council with regard to this matter and also shares the sentiments and concerns of the Okyeman Youth Association (OYA),” he noted.

He described the press conference as a public exhibition of deceit, manufactured historical facts and gross impersonation which bordered on outright criminality.

“Related to the above, it needs to be stated clearly and emphatically that COP (Rtd) Kwasi Nkansah is not the Krontihene of Akyem Apedwa, neither is he a member of the Council of Elders of the Akyem Apedwa Stool and should be ignored.

“Finally, I wish to make an august appeal to the Police Administration and the Okyeman Lands Protection Task Force to heighten its vigilance and protect the lands of Okyeman from land theft. They are assured of the necessary co-operation and support of Nananom,” the Apedwahene stated.