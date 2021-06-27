Apemso MA School Holds Maiden Speech Day

The Appianyinasehene in a group photograph with the kids after the presentation

THE APEMSO MA Basic School in the Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti region held its maiden speech and prize giving day under the theme “A Better Future Is To Have Brighter Kids”.

The Guest of Honour, Nana Kwanin Kwanfo II, the Appianyinasehene of Juaben, presented special prizes to pupils who distinguished themselves academically in the year under review.

He also donated an undisclosed amount of money towards the renovation of the school.

“The gifts and cash are my widow’s mite and are intended to urge all the pupils in this school to strive for excellence,” he said.

“They have demonstrated gross brilliance, and l believe it will motivate them enough to do more,” he added.

The head teacher for the Apemso MA JHS, Belinda Bema Kwakye, and her counterpart for the primary department, Hannah Agyekumwaa, urged the pupils to take their studies seriously and make reading a habit.

They further commended the Appianyinasehene of Juaben for gracing the event and donating to the school.

The chairman for the occasion was Hon George Opoku, a former personal assistant to the mayor of Kumasi, Charles Osei Asibey.

BY Kofi Owusu Aduonum