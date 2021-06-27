Klala Takes Obonu TV Entertainment Higher

A member of musical duo of Klala, known in private life as Daniel Neequaye Kotey, has taken Obonu TV’s entertainment segment a notch higher.

Since joining the national television outfit about three years ago, his rich traditional and deep rooted entertainment background has changed the showbiz narrative.

The Obonu TV morning show host’s mastery in presentation; blending modern and contemporary issues in the mid morning show has endeared himself to his audience.

As a result, he has succeeded in attracting the attention of a large number of viewers in the Ga and Ga Adangbe space.

And responding to what has accounted for his success story, the ‘Nyehe Ye Fewo’ hit maker said, “I will say it’s been hard work, proper planning and research. I also owe my team gratitude; they have been good team players very dedicated and hardworking.”

He added, “We will keep pushing hard to make the show one of the best in the country. Our listening public has been extremely supportive.

“We have plans of bringing more innovative segments, and more artistes to make the show even richer.”

The multi talented artiste is also a traditional health practitioner, CEO of Natural Teeth Care with a licence and certification from Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) of the Ministry of Health.