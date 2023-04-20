Apostle Dr. Sagoe Wins Souls For Christ

Apostle Dr. John E. Sagoe

The founder and leader of the New International Church Worldwide, Apostle Dr. John E. Sagoe, says it is his responsibility as a man of God to free people from all types of servitude, just as Moses did for the Israelites when he led them out of slavery in Egypt and into the Promised Land.

A series of events such as conferences and worship concerts were sponsored by the man of God, whose ministry has its headquarters in Switzerland. These events provided platforms for ministers of God and artistes to minister to God’s children.

Over the years, the majority of his worldwide activities have developed into some of the well-attended and significant occasions intended to win souls for Christ, andshowcase gospel music talents.

BEATWAVES learned that he has a respectable reputation, not only in Europe but also Africa, Asia, and America, thanks to his strong, well-rounded teachings and authentic lifestyle.

Apostle John founded the Safe Haven, a ministry that reaches out to the less privileged in society, and he also believes in reaching the unreached.

He says that one of his charity goals is to establish safe havens for the homeless and the poor. He also started schools in Accra as part of his social responsibility, and he’s currently building more in the countryside.

By George Clifford Owusu