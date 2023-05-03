Apotica Supports Day Care School Project

The Apotica , a leading IT services firm, has extended a humanitarian partnership with Kunata Voluntary Organization (KVO), for the construction of the maiden Kayayei Day Care School Project.

The organization provides future and welfare for disadvantaged girls, children and orphans in Ghana through training and education, advocacy, protection, research etc.

The project, located at Aboaso-Gyamfi Wonoo , in the Kwabre District of Ashanti Region-Ghana, when completed, would provide education and protection to children from poor background;

Save the children of vulnerable girls from baby snatchers, which are common in the big cities; provide education to disadvantaged children of school going age ;Education for vulnerable girls and avoid the vicious cycle of poverty.

The founder of the Humanity Magazine, Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, The medium that campaigns for the future and welfare of disadvantaged girls in Ghana, said, the organization has launched a fundraising scheme that will distribute 1000 copies of humanity magazine to 1000 donor organizations, philanthropists and corporate bodies in the USA, to reach the fund raising target-So as to ensure the completion of the kayayei school project in 2026.

Mr. Alhassan thanked the Managing Director of Apotica, Mr. Felix Nkansah for supporting what he called, a national kayayei phenomenon.

He said the Kayayei crisis, requires a national effort in solving the phenomenon, and therefore urged corporate bodies to emulate the gesture of Apotica.

The Day Care Project Overview

Orphanage / Day Care Center/Primary / Junior High School/Senior High School/

/Sports and Recreation Center/ School Clinic/

School Farm (to grow and feed the children)