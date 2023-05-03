Verna, Afi Antonio Foundation Host Mr & Miss Autism Ghana

The 2023 edition of the Mr and Miss Autism Ghana was held successfully at the 3Music TV premises at Abelenkpe over the weekend with Elphonzo Kwapong Larbi from Swedru and Monalisa Fynn Aikins from Cape Coast, being crowned as Mr & Miss Autism King and Queen respectively.

Parents and a section of the audience got emotional and teary when gospel musician Jayana took to the stage to sing one of her songs, ‘I Believe’, in the course of the programme.

Nana Marfo and Bridget Gyamena were the MCs of the event that had Naana The Violinist, who also serenaded the crowd with beautiful violin artistry to the admiration of all.

According to Afi Antonio, founder of the Afi Antonio Foundation, the pageant aims to help society to appreciate the abilities of persons living with autism and at the same time help put an end to the stigma parents with children on the spectrum go through.

According to Ms. Antonio, she started the autism awareness as an autism talent show five years ago and transformed it into a pageant, with this year being the third edition.

She stated that the foundation crowns an ambassador; not an autistic person, who acts as a mouthpiece for the children on the spectrum since they are non-verbal. Ms. Edem Faire is the 2023 Ambassador helping to spread the awareness to the general public.

The pageant, though non-competitive contest, had three males and three females from various parts of the country exhibiting their talents through art and craft, and the winners were selected based on the number of ‘likes’ they got on their pictures on social media platforms.

The Autism King and Queen and their runners up; Marvin Attah Dennis & Saviour Koblah Wudu and Sarah Amoako & Justine Wudu, respectively, were awarded with cash prizes and mouthwatering goodies.

The guest of honour, Nana Adwoa Enyinfuaa III, Queenmother of Ekumfi Swedru in the Central Region, was full of praise for Afi Antonio and Verna Natural Mineral Water for the determination and perseverance in putting smiles on the faces of children living with autism and as well give parents a glimmer of hope.

The Queenmother also called on institutions to support non-governmental organisations (NGOs), schools and families who are helping people living with autism.

By Christopher Kotei