Apple Music Features Stonebwoy In A Special CNN Playlist

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has been featured on the official ‘CNN African Voices Changemakers’ playlist on Apple Music.

This follows after Stonebwoy was highlighted by CNN International as the continent’s most dazzling trendsetter who has impacted the lives of others while influencing areas such as music with songs that define the rich culture of Africa and serve as a direct reflection of the continent.

The ‘CNN AVC’ playlist features five songs from Stonebwoy’s catalogue, including the Billboard rated single ‘Nominat’ (featuring American singer Keri Hilson), ‘Go Higher’, ‘Activate’ (featuring Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido), ‘1 GAD’ and ‘Blessing’ (featuring American rapper Vic Mensah).

This playlist is also a curated selection of hits from recording artistes featured on the show, including Tiwa Savage, Master KG, Mr. Eazi, Niniola, Akon, and many others. CNN’s African Voices Changemakers is a weekly show that highlights how Africa’s biggest talents cause positive change.

Stonebwoy recently released a new song titled ‘Critical’, featuring Nigeria’s finest artiste Zlatan. The song ‘Critical’ is off Stonebwoy’s new album titled ‘Anloga Junction’ which was produced by Phantom and visually directed by the legendary Adasa Cookey.